Man arrested after cars exchange gunfire in parking lot of Mississippi business with customers present

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.

When units arrived on the scene, witnesses stated that the occupants of a black Jeep and a white pickup truck exchanged gunfire in the parking lot while the business was open and customers were present. A vehicle in the parking lot, unrelated to the encounter, was struck by a bullet. No injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s Office personnel were able to identify the parties involved, including John Frank Chambers, 61, of Warren County, who was driving the white pickup truck. At approximately 11:40 p.m. that same day, Lieutenant Silento McMorris and Sheriff Martin Pace arrested Chambers at his residence on C J Fisher Drive. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered at the time of the arrest.

Pace said the investigation is in its early stages and the Sheriff’s Office still needs to locate the driver of the black Jeep, whose identity has not been released.

“It apparently started as a disturbance on C J Fisher Drive, and the two individuals made contact again in Bovina,” Pace said. “Both of them were armed and essentially had a shootout in the parking lot of this business.”

“We will release more details when they become available and it is an appropriate time to do so,” Pace added.

Erich Jerscheid is the lead investigator for the Sheriff’s Office and is currently running the investigation on the shooting.

