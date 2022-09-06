Man killed when tractor he was driving on rural Mississippi highway was struck by another vehicle Published 6:42 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

One person was killed when the tractor he was driving along a rural Mississippi highway was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

WTOK in Meridian reports that the tractor operator was killed in an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Road.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. the news report said.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the death and said the victim rolled on its side into a ditch after the tractor was hit by another vehicle on the highway. The victim, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported form the wreck.