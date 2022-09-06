Suspect arrested after fleeing law enforcement with toddler in vehicle Published 5:18 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle continued on to Highway 61 North and then turned on to Highway 3 at Redwood. Pace was able to get the tag number and backed off in the pursuit to avoid creating a more hazardous situation. Pace contacted Yazoo County law enforcement, which was able to use the vehicle registration information to set up near a residence where they anticipated the individual to go.

Yazoo County officials were able to take the driver, Terry Owen Porter, 24 of Yazoo County, into custody without incident at 11:11 a.m. No injuries or vehicle damage was reported.

Officers already knew there was an adult passenger in the front seat of the vehicle, but at the time of the arrest, it was discovered that Porter also had a toddler in the back seat.

Porter has been charged with felony eluding and child endangerment. He was brought back to Warren County for his initial court appearance, and on Friday afternoon Judge James Jefferson set bail at $10,000 returnable to the next term of the Grand Jury.