This Mississippi high school was just named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Published 1:10 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:

Student Focus and Support

School Organization and Culture

Challenging Standard and Curriculum

Active Teaching and Learning

Technology and Integration

Professional Community

Leadership and Education Vitality

School, Family, and Community Partnerships

Indicators of Success

In addition to the comprehensive review of these nine areas, Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. reviewed stakeholder surveys, conducted interviews and did a two-day onsite review of the school.

Vicksburg High School principal Dr. Tameka Hyland commented on the award.

“This is a great honor and I am proud of my students and staff and their hard work,” Hyland said. “We are taking Vicksburg High School back to excellence and this is a proud moment in our journey. Great things are happening at our school every day and we want the community to know about it and be a part of our accomplishments.”

Blue Ribbon schools commit to sharing expertise and exemplary practices with other schools on a local, regional and national level as well as providing mentoring and networking to schools seeking guidance and assistance in school improvement initiatives.

This award will be presented during the Blue Ribbon Schools Conference in Orlando, Florida at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Convention Center at the Awards Luncheon on December 2.