Mississippi man arrested on fraud charges involving purchase of side-by-side Published 5:46 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

A Mississippi man was arrested in fraud charges Friday involving the purchase of a side-by-side.

Makenzie Black, 22 of Jackson, was arrested Friday by Vicksburg Police Department investigators in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side in May 2022.

Black appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, and was charged with uttering a forgery and false pretense. Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $40,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.