Officials: Bicycle spat between children leads to deadly altercation between fathers. Mississippi man charged with murder. Published 6:14 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested for murder after a fight over a bicycle between two children led to a deadly altercation between fathers.

Antonio Barton, 37, has been charged with murder after shooting and killing James Porter, 42, a distant cousin.

Officials with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department said that Barton and Porter got into an altercation on Vaughan Road shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

Both reportedly stopped their vehicles on the rural road and got into a verbal altercation about a fight two days earlier between their sons when Porter’s son accused Barton’s son of stealing a bicycle.

The verbal altercation between Barton and Porter turned physical when Porter reportedly slapped Barton. Barton responded by shooting and killing Porter, officials said.

Porter was arrested later in the day.