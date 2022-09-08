Mississippi woman dies in crash with state trooper Published 6:45 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

A Mississippi woman has died from injuries she suffered following a crash with a state trooper.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth.

Linda Childs, 71, of Corinth, died when the car she was driving pulled out in front of the trooper who was driving south on Highway 45.

Childs was reportedly traveling east in a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis on County Road 512 and tried to cross the highway when the accident happened.

Both cars were totaled in the accident. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.