Parents of 8-month-old boy treated for severe burns arrested for child abuse

Published 8:41 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police have arrested the parents of a Mississippi child in what they have described as one of the worst cases of child abuse that they have investigated.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Megan Boyd and Kirk Lawson have been arrested by the Louisville Police Department.

Officials with the Louisville Police Department report that doctors from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, called to report the case of an 8-month-old boy that was suffering from severe burns.

The child was transported to a burn unit in Nashville, Tennessee, and recently underwent his first skin graft operation on Tuesday.

Boyd was arrested on Sept. 3 and Lawson was arrested on Sept. 7 in connection with the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

