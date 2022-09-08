Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing Published 7:00 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.

The portable toilet is green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.

Dillon Rock and Jessica King, who are part owners in the business, said they have had something like this happen before, but that they are confused as to why someone would want to steal a portable potty in the first place.

If you have any information on this missing restroom call Tupelo Police Department or Outdoor Pottys.