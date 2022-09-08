Sheriff: Investigation under way after oil workers find body on rural Mississippi road

Published 6:15 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating after a body was found on a gravel road in rural Jefferson Davis County.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland confirmed to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper that a body has been found in Jefferson Davis County.

According to Strickland, the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road Wednesday afternoon by oil well workers.

The discovery is under investigation and authorities are working to identify the body.

 

 

