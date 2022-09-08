TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots Published 5:15 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

1 of 3

A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements.

LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family.

In a brief ceremony on the front steps of the Lincoln County/ Brookhaven Governmental Complex, Mayor Joe Cox presented a resolution from the City of Brookhaven honoring Hines’ achievements.