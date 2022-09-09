Man dies in crash after leading Mississippi police on high-speed chase through city streets Published 5:04 am Friday, September 9, 2022

A man died Thursday morning after he crashed his car in a high-speed chase with police through the streets of Mississippi’s capital city.

Officials say Maurice Taylor, 37, died at a Jackson hospital Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred Wednesday evening.

After the wreck, officers discovered that the vehicle Taylor was driving was stolen and that they also recovered two stolen guns and multiple stolen catalytic converters from inside the vehicle.

The pursuit happened reportedly started around 6 p.m. Wednesday when Capitol police reported seeing a 2007 white Toyota Tundra driving recklessly and fast without a tag on West Street.

A traffic stop was attempted, but Taylor reportedly fled in the Tundar and led officers on a high-speed chase on Jackson city streets. The chase ended when Taylor crash the Tundra into an embankment.

Taylor was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center where he died Thursday morning.