Officials: $500,000 Powerball prize from ticket purchased in Mississippi waiting to be claimed. $90,000 in other prizes unclaimed, as well. Published 6:30 am Friday, September 9, 2022

One lucky Mississippi Lottery ticket player who has a ticket worth a half-a-million dollars has yet to claim their prize in the Aug. 13 Powerball lottery.

Mississippi Lottery officials say that several large unclaimed prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions are just waiting to be claimed. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

$500,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 13 drawing was sold at Broadway Mart on South Broadway, McComb. Ticket expires Feb. 9, 2023.

$50,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #124 on Lakeland Drive, Jackson. Ticket expires Feb. 13, 2023.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes: