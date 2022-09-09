You are invited: Fans hope to fill Mississippi football stadium to cheer Chapel Hart in America’s Got Talent finals Published 7:00 am Friday, September 9, 2022

One Mississippi community hopes that Chapel Hart fans near and far will fill a local football stadium to watch the singing trio compete in the finale of America’s Got Talent.

Pearl River Community College invites the community to join students and staff in their support of hometown stars, Chapel Hart, with a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent Finals episode on Tuesday, September 13. Attendees can cheer on the Poplarville native group while also voting for them during the show.

Chapel Hart fans are invited to watch the show at Dobie Holden Stadium in Poplarville. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. and ending around 9 p.m. Several PRCC student groups will be on hand to line the entrances to the stadium excited to welcome Chapel Hart fans to the event. PRCC President, Dr. Adam Breerwood, will welcome the audience to the event before representatives of Pearl River County say a few words. During the final minutes leading up to the show’s start, The Spirit of the River Drumline will provide a countdown to the start of the program.

A Hart family tailgate area will be set up in the South End Zone. Fans are welcome to sit in the stands or bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the field. No grills are permitted near or on the field. Children 12 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone attending is reminded that PRCC is an alcohol and tobacco-free campus.

Concessions will be available for purchase (cash only) before and during the watch party with all proceeds going to fund the annual Wildcat Wonderland scheduled for Thursday, November 17. Wildcat Wonderland is a holiday-themed event that is free to the public with a variety of fun activities for families and character favorites to visit. The wintery evening ends with Twas the Night, a student concert event, which does have a nominal fee to attend.

Official Chapel Hart merchandise will be for sale at the watch party. Voting will begin immediately following the end of the show.