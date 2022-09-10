Friday Night Football Scores: How did your team do?
Published 5:54 am Saturday, September 10, 2022
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Christian 47, Centreville Aca. 20
Amite School 14, Sacred Heart 0
Baldwyn 54, Tishomingo County 12
Bay 42, Long Beach 21
Bayou Aca. 40, North Delta 0
Biggersville 36, Eupora 12
Bogue Chitto 38, Enterprise Lincoln 14
Booneville 43, East Union 36
Brandon 42, Clinton 35
Brookhaven Academy 33, St. Aloysius 16
Caledonia 40, Holly Springs 0
Calhoun Aca. 36, Hebron Christian 8
Canton Academy 40, Oak Hill Aca. 6
Choctaw Central 26, Nanih Waiya 6
Clarkdale 45, Leake County 6
Clarksdale 45, Cleveland Central 0
Clinton 34, Carroll Aca. 14
Clinton Christian Academy 34, Carroll Aca. 14
Collierville, Tenn. 42, Center Hill 0
Columbia 20, Petal 16
Columbus Christian 50, Kemper Aca. 0
DeSoto Central 46, Briarcrest, Tenn. 34
Deer Creek School 36, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 0
East Central 35, South Pike 20
East St. John, La. 36, Lanier 25
Enterprise Clarke 7, Mize 6
Ethel 46, McAdams 8
Falkner 24, Alcorn Central 21
Florence 43, Magee 7
Forest 32, Kemper County 22
Forrest Co. AHS 35, South Jones 20
Gentry 34, Humphreys 12
Grenada 15, Hernando 13
H.W. Byers 44, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 14
Hamilton 49, Smithville 13
Hancock 44, Greene County 22
Hazlehurst 49, Port Gibson 0
Heritage Academy 39, Washington School 6
Holmes County Central 16, North Panola 12
Jackson Prep 44, Lamar School 9
Jefferson County 22, Crystal Springs 14
Jefferson Davis County 35, D’Iberville 34, OT
Kosciusko 19, Lewisburg 14
Lake Cormorant 22, Horn Lake 0
Lawrence County 43, Natchez 30
LeFlore 20, Charleston 14
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 53, Kirk Aca. 6
Louisville 28, Columbus 0
Loyd Star 60, Salem 0
Madison Central 48, Northwest Rankin 3
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 27, Simpson Aca. 14
Mantachie 60, Hatley 6
Marshall Aca. 26, South Pontotoc 21
McComb 49, Amite County 6
McEvans 32, Rosa Fort 6
Mendenhall 13, Laurel 10
Morton 35, Pearl 34, OT
Mount Olive 16, Collins 14
Myrtle 19, Thrasher 12
Neshoba Central 51, Forest Hill 0
New Albany 49, Byhalia 6
Newton Co. Aca. 54, Delta Aca. 20
North Pike 36, Franklin Co. 12
North Sunflower Aca. 44, Humphreys Aca. 0
Northeast Lauderdale 35, Southeast Lauderdale 21
Northpoint Christian 49, Middle College, Tenn. 8
Noxapater 36, Coffeeville 6
Oak Grove 42, Hattiesburg 21
Ocean Springs 36, George County 0
Parklane Aca. 46, Cathedral 7
Pass Christian 21, Purvis 14
Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 49, St. Stanislaus 27
Picayune 21, Gulfport 7
Pontotoc 10, Choctaw County 6
Poplarville 48, Lumberton 0
Presbyterian Christian 14, Hartfield Academy 7
Puckett 35, West Lincoln 2
Raleigh 46, Taylorsville 12
Raymond 19, Velma Jackson 14
Resurrection Catholic 20, Stringer 7
Ripley 21, Kossuth 0
Scott Central 16, Newton County 7
Sebastopol 22, Pisgah 6
Senatobia 30, Independence 20
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 44, Prentiss Christian 0
Simmons 56, Riverside 0
South Panola 41, Memphis Central, Tenn. 0
Southaven 33, Lafayette 28
St. Joseph-Greenville 46, Indianola Aca. 13
St. Martin 48, West Marion 20
Starkville 42, Olive Branch 10
Starkville Aca. 42, French Camp 10
Strayhorn 26, Ashland 6
Sumrall 36, Seminary 20
Sylva-Bay Aca. 28, Delta Streets 14
Tunica Academy 58, DeSoto, Ark. 14
Tupelo 42, Corinth 10
Vancleave 35, Moss Point 26
Vicksburg 41, Canton 6
Walnut 41, Middleton, Tenn. 0
Warren Central 28, Germantown 13
Wesson 33, Wilkinson County 6
West Harrison 47, St. Helena, La. 46
West Point 34, Noxubee County 16
West Tallahatchie 28, Coahoma Co. 8
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 18, Christian Collegiate 14
Winona Christian 35, Benton Academy 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
J.Z. George vs. Winona, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/