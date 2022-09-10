Friday Night Football Scores: How did your team do?

Published 5:54 am Saturday, September 10, 2022

By The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Christian 47, Centreville Aca. 20

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Amite School 14, Sacred Heart 0

Baldwyn 54, Tishomingo County 12

Bay 42, Long Beach 21

Bayou Aca. 40, North Delta 0

Biggersville 36, Eupora 12

Bogue Chitto 38, Enterprise Lincoln 14

Booneville 43, East Union 36

Brandon 42, Clinton 35

Brookhaven Academy 33, St. Aloysius 16

Caledonia 40, Holly Springs 0

Calhoun Aca. 36, Hebron Christian 8

Canton Academy 40, Oak Hill Aca. 6

Choctaw Central 26, Nanih Waiya 6

Clarkdale 45, Leake County 6

Clarksdale 45, Cleveland Central 0

Clinton 34, Carroll Aca. 14

Clinton Christian Academy 34, Carroll Aca. 14

Collierville, Tenn. 42, Center Hill 0

Columbia 20, Petal 16

Columbus Christian 50, Kemper Aca. 0

DeSoto Central 46, Briarcrest, Tenn. 34

Deer Creek School 36, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 0

East Central 35, South Pike 20

East St. John, La. 36, Lanier 25

Enterprise Clarke 7, Mize 6

Ethel 46, McAdams 8

Falkner 24, Alcorn Central 21

Florence 43, Magee 7

Forest 32, Kemper County 22

Forrest Co. AHS 35, South Jones 20

Gentry 34, Humphreys 12

Grenada 15, Hernando 13

H.W. Byers 44, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 14

Hamilton 49, Smithville 13

Hancock 44, Greene County 22

Hazlehurst 49, Port Gibson 0

Heritage Academy 39, Washington School 6

Holmes County Central 16, North Panola 12

Jackson Prep 44, Lamar School 9

Jefferson County 22, Crystal Springs 14

Jefferson Davis County 35, D’Iberville 34, OT

Kosciusko 19, Lewisburg 14

Lake Cormorant 22, Horn Lake 0

Lawrence County 43, Natchez 30

LeFlore 20, Charleston 14

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 53, Kirk Aca. 6

Louisville 28, Columbus 0

Loyd Star 60, Salem 0

Madison Central 48, Northwest Rankin 3

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 27, Simpson Aca. 14

Mantachie 60, Hatley 6

Marshall Aca. 26, South Pontotoc 21

McComb 49, Amite County 6

McEvans 32, Rosa Fort 6

Mendenhall 13, Laurel 10

Morton 35, Pearl 34, OT

Mount Olive 16, Collins 14

Myrtle 19, Thrasher 12

Neshoba Central 51, Forest Hill 0

New Albany 49, Byhalia 6

Newton Co. Aca. 54, Delta Aca. 20

North Pike 36, Franklin Co. 12

North Sunflower Aca. 44, Humphreys Aca. 0

Northeast Lauderdale 35, Southeast Lauderdale 21

Northpoint Christian 49, Middle College, Tenn. 8

Noxapater 36, Coffeeville 6

Oak Grove 42, Hattiesburg 21

Ocean Springs 36, George County 0

Parklane Aca. 46, Cathedral 7

Pass Christian 21, Purvis 14

Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 49, St. Stanislaus 27

Picayune 21, Gulfport 7

Pontotoc 10, Choctaw County 6

Poplarville 48, Lumberton 0

Presbyterian Christian 14, Hartfield Academy 7

Puckett 35, West Lincoln 2

Raleigh 46, Taylorsville 12

Raymond 19, Velma Jackson 14

Resurrection Catholic 20, Stringer 7

Ripley 21, Kossuth 0

Scott Central 16, Newton County 7

Sebastopol 22, Pisgah 6

Senatobia 30, Independence 20

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 44, Prentiss Christian 0

Simmons 56, Riverside 0

South Panola 41, Memphis Central, Tenn. 0

Southaven 33, Lafayette 28

St. Joseph-Greenville 46, Indianola Aca. 13

St. Martin 48, West Marion 20

Starkville 42, Olive Branch 10

Starkville Aca. 42, French Camp 10

Strayhorn 26, Ashland 6

Sumrall 36, Seminary 20

Sylva-Bay Aca. 28, Delta Streets 14

Tunica Academy 58, DeSoto, Ark. 14

Tupelo 42, Corinth 10

Vancleave 35, Moss Point 26

Vicksburg 41, Canton 6

Walnut 41, Middleton, Tenn. 0

Warren Central 28, Germantown 13

Wesson 33, Wilkinson County 6

West Harrison 47, St. Helena, La. 46

West Point 34, Noxubee County 16

West Tallahatchie 28, Coahoma Co. 8

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 18, Christian Collegiate 14

Winona Christian 35, Benton Academy 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

J.Z. George vs. Winona, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More News

Father and son arrested for shootout in Mississippi convenience store parking lot

DINE AND DASH: Mississippi restaurant reports rash of customers leaving without paying for meals

Jury finds Mississippi man guilty of child homicide in death of 4-year-old, guilty of felony child abuse of 3-year-old

‘This could have been any of us’: Natchez women ‘finish Liza’s run’ in tribute to murdered Memphis runner

Print Article