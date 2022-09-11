Man arrested for reportedly conducting drug sales from inside bathroom of Mississippi fast food restaurant

Published 5:55 am Sunday, September 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested for reportedly conducting drug sales from inside a fast-food restroom bathroom.

Agents with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit were working inside the city limits of Baldwyn when they made contact with an individual reportedly trying to conduct drug sales inside McDonald’s bathroom.

The Baldwyn Police Department reports that agents entered the bathroom and arrested suspect Bryson Jamal Whitfield without incident.
Agents found the subject with approximately 2 ounces of crystal meth.
Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens set the bond amount at $100,000 for the charge of Trafficking Controlled Substances

