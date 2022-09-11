Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly fires multiple shots in cousin’s house, kidnaps victim Published 5:23 am Sunday, September 11, 2022

A Mississippi man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly fired multiple shots into cousin’s house and held the victim against his will for several hours.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies have apprehended Jeremy Junkin, 30, of Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Junkin was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday night, deputies were called by the victim to his residence on Cranfield Road, where the victim said his cousin, Junkin, came onto his porch and fired a shot into the house. He then entered the residence without consent through the front door and began firing more shots into the residence.

Junkin then allegedly held the victim against his will for two hours, as the suspect questioned the victim about his relationship with a female Junkin felt he and the suspect were involved with.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said at some point the suspect continued to talk while pointing the gun at the victim, and an altercation occurred. The victim was able to get Junkin to leave the residence after the altercation was over.

After the suspect left, the victim reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and investigators were able to collect evidence from the alleged crime.

On Saturday evening, Junkin remained in the Adams County Jail with no bond set.