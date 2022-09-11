Traffic stop on Mississippi interstate leads to two arrests, seizure of drugs, stolen weapon Published 7:00 am Sunday, September 11, 2022

On Thursday afternoon Sept. 8, 2022, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Mercedes Benz passenger car on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.

During a roadside interview, the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passengers stories.

During a consensual vehicle search, the deputy discovered approximately 59 doses of OxyContin and 2 ½ grams of cocaine.

Deputies also located a rifle, pistol and ammunition in the passenger area of the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were placed under arrest. A check of the weapons revealed that the rifle was stolen out of North Carolina and the driver was a convicted felon.

The driver is identified as Luis Miguel Rodriguez Diaz, 25, of the Dominican Republic, and the passenger is identified as Yonell Diaz Rosario, 30, of Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Both suspects were transported to the Rankin County Jail and booked on the charges of “Trafficking of Controlled Substance”, “Possession of Controlled Substance” and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. DIAZ faces an additional charge of “Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon”.

District Attorney “Bubba” Bramlett will bring both suspects before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an Initial Appearance.