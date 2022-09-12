Catalytic converters stolen from Mississippi hospital parking lot Published 6:40 am Monday, September 12, 2022

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individual responsible for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a Mississippi hospital parking lot.

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers report that the Kosciusko Police Department is looking for suspects involved in the thefts in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala yesterday.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage cutting the catalytic converters from vehicles with a portable saw between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 pm on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Images from the surveillance footage was posted on the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), submit a tip, by using your mobile device or computer by going to www.P3tips.com

….