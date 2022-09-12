Florida woman charged with forcing her child to take pills so they could ‘both meet Jesus’

Published 9:48 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Florida woman was arrested last weekend after police say she forced her child to take pills and then kill herself so they could “both see Jesus.”

Alexandria Weinrich, 30, of Pensacola, Florida, was charged with aggravated child abuse after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators say she gave her daughter prescription medications to force her to overdose before she attempted to kill herself with the same medication.

Investigators said Weinrich has both bi-polar disorder and tourettes and the medication she allegedly forced her child to take was her medicine to treat both of those disorders.

The child told investigators that they were going to “go to heaven” after taking the pills.

