Mississippi man turns himself in after officials say he fatally shot man in abdomen

Published 2:43 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with second-degree murder after he turned himself in to authorities after he reportedly shot a man in the abdomen.

Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jay West of Fulton turned himself in.

The shooting reportedly occurred on Deck Taylor Road in Golden on Feb. 9.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting they found Tyler Ward, 28, of Fairview, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Ward was taken to a Tupelo hospital where he later died.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jay West of Fulton turned himself in at the county jail.

West received a $300,000 bond.

 

