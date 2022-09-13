Police asking for public’s help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder Published 6:30 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help in finding an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted for murder.

Jackson news sources report that Jackson police are searching for Jacoby Henson, who investigators believe is connected to murder at The Village Apartments.

Police believe Henson Is connected to the August murder of 18-year-old Antonyo Esco, who was killed while sitting in his car.

Police say Henson should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about Henson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Jackson police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).