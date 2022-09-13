Police seeking help finding Mississippi man last heard from a week ago

Published 10:29 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Fayette Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing person believed to have been heading to Natchez.

WLBT of Jackson states Lenelle Snyder was reported missing by his family on Sept. 6. His girlfriend says he was headed to Natchez the last time they spoke and now all of his calls are going to voicemail.

Snyder drives a gray Dodge Challenger with the license plate number 1984.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

If you have any information on Lenelle Snyder, call the Fayette Police Department at 601-789-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

More News

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck involving 18-wheeler partially hanging over bridge

Mississippi man dies in hit and run accident

Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue

Monday night shooting involving Mississippi Capitol Police officer under investigation

Print Article