Police seeking help finding Mississippi man last heard from a week ago Published 10:29 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Fayette Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing person believed to have been heading to Natchez.

WLBT of Jackson states Lenelle Snyder was reported missing by his family on Sept. 6. His girlfriend says he was headed to Natchez the last time they spoke and now all of his calls are going to voicemail.

Snyder drives a gray Dodge Challenger with the license plate number 1984.

If you have any information on Lenelle Snyder, call the Fayette Police Department at 601-789-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.