LSU student found shot to death in car, police say Published 5:34 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

A Louisiana State University student was shot and killed in her car, just a few miles from campus in Baton Rouge, early Friday.

Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car around 2:20 a.m. and had been shot multiple times, The Advocate reports.

“The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight,” Ernie Ballard, a university spokesperson told The Advocate. “Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police.”

Family members described Rice as a “free spirit.”

The shooting just three miles (five kilometers) from the campus prompted Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to once again call for an end to violence plaguing the state’s capital city. So far this year, there have been more than six dozen reported homicides in Baton Rouge.

“This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge Police officers are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice,” Broome said.

Few details of Rice’s death were immediately released. The LSU student newspaper The Reveille reported Rice was a senior marketing student from Geismar, Louisiana.

Broome said she would meet with LSU administrators and student leaders to discuss ways to keep students safe.

“Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance as we welcome students from across our state and the nation that we create a safe environment,” she said in a statement.