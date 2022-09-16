Missing woman found dead, her own son charged with her murder Published 2:28 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his own mother, who was reported missing last month.

Tippah County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported Friday the arrest of Taylor Wilbanks for the murder of his mother Tracy Lynn Robbins.

Robbins was reported missing August 17.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wilbanks in Corinth on Thursday.

Deputies said they were able to recover Robbins’ body in the Holly Springs National Forest northwest of Falkner, but did not specify how she was killed or what may have led up to the crime.