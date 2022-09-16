Teen trio charged after breaking into woman’s house at gunpoint, stealing car Published 5:19 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

Three Mississippi teens have been charged with breaking into a woman’s home, assaulting her and stealing her car, police reported.

Byram Police said the crime happened on September 8 in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision.

Police said the female resident was home alone when one of the teens forced his way into the woman’s house at gunpoint and demanded keys to her car.

The victim fought back and struck the teen in the face, police said.

The suspect then took the car keys from the victim’s pocket and fled in the stolen car along with two other teenage males.

Arrested were: