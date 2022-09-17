Director of private Mississippi children’s home arrested on prostitution, drug charges

Published 8:33 am Saturday, September 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A director of a private Mississippi children’s home has been arrested on prostitution and drug possession charges.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Michael Garrett, the founder and director of Homes of Hope for Children, a non-profit children’s home in Purvis was arrested by Columbia police.

Garret was arrested by police on Sept. 15 and charged with one count of procuring prostitution and two counts of drug possession.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Garrett received a $12,000 bond for the three charges.

The Lamar County Chancery and Youth Courts issued the following statement on Friday, Sept. 16:

“The court system is aware of the allegations, and appropriate steps have been made to assure the safety and welfare of the children. As a point of clarification, these are not foster children in the custody of department of child protection services.”

 

More News

Defendant alleges former Mississippi governor used federal funds to hurt political rival

Mississippi child to help champion down syndrome awareness month

One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win

Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult

Print Article