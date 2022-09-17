Mississippi man and his mother indicted for murder of father during argument over car speakers Published 5:28 am Saturday, September 17, 2022

A Mississippi man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father.

Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, in Warren County, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision.

His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.

The indictments were handed down during the August term of the grand jury. The Youngs were arraigned on Sept. 8.

Jeffery Young is accused of shooting his father, Jeffrey Young Sr., during an argument over speakers in a car outside their home. According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, Young at some point during the argument went into the home, got a gun and shot his father multiple times.

Deputies responding to a call of shots fired on Castle Drive arrived to find Jeffery Young Sr. dead in his driveway. He was declared dead at the scene by Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess. Jeffery Young Jr. was arrested later by deputies.