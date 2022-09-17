Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult Published 7:12 am Saturday, September 17, 2022

A Mississippi woman has been arrested for exploitation of vulnerable person.

On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud.

During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, had used a cell phone, while at drug treatment center, to transfer money from another person’s credit card.

A warrant for Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person was issued for her arrest.

On September 14th, she was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center on the outstanding warrant.

Russell was given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge but a hold was placed on her by Lafayette County Drug Court.