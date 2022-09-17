One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win Published 7:27 am Saturday, September 17, 2022

One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.

The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35.

The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Hwy. 11 South in Poplarville.

The jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 17, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.