72-year old pedestrian killed in crash on Mississippi highway Sunday night Published 6:14 am Monday, September 19, 2022

A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on a Mississippi highway.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Robert Boatman, 72, of D’Lo, lying in the southbound lane on US 49 in Simpson County.

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday. According to MHP reports Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when he collided with Boatman.

Boatman was pronounced dead on the scene.