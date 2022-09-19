72-year old pedestrian killed in crash on Mississippi highway Sunday night

Published 6:14 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on a Mississippi highway.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Robert Boatman, 72, of D’Lo, lying in the southbound lane on US 49 in Simpson County.

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday. According to MHP reports Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when he collided with Boatman.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Boatman was pronounced dead on the scene.

More News

Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win

Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor

Mississippi designer takes Hoodvenchy to New York Fashion Week

Mississippi woman pleads guilty to defrauding thousands in benefits from state

Print Article