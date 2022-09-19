Body camera footage shows Mississippi police officer’s quick actions to save infant’s life Published 1:36 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

Body camera footage documents a Mississippi police officer’s quick actions that saved the life of an infant last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Oxford Police Department reports that they received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe.

An Oxford police officer arrived on the scene quickly, took the child, and observed that the child appeared to be choking.

Body camera footage shows how the officer flipped the child over and began lifesaving measures.

The object that was lodged in the baby’s throat was removed and the infant was able to breathe again, according to police.

The infant was taken to the ER for an evaluation but is reportedly doing well.

“We are proud of how quickly our officers, especially Officer Ortiz on this day, respond and remain calm in the face of panic and uncertainty,” the police department said on social media.