Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements

Published 2:16 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes.

The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday.

A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket

The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35, and the winning ticket.

The ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Hwy. 11 South in Poplarville.

More than 300 miles away, a Southaven woman won $200,000 on a scratch-off game.

Christina F. won when she purchased on a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased from Express Way 5 on Cherry St., Magnolia.

 

