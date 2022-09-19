Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements Published 2:16 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes.

The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday.

A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket

The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35, and the winning ticket.

The ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Hwy. 11 South in Poplarville.

More than 300 miles away, a Southaven woman won $200,000 on a scratch-off game.

Christina F. won when she purchased on a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased from Express Way 5 on Cherry St., Magnolia.