Mississippi woman arrested after she reportedly runs over boyfriend in her car Published 4:03 pm Monday, September 19, 2022

Mississippi police have arrested a woman for reportedly running over her boyfriend with her car.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Kimberley Handy, 43, was charged with aggravated domestic assault Monday.

Police told WLBT that Handy and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The fight, which occurred at Highway 80 and Valley Street, reportedly escalated and led to Handy running over her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.