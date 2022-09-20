Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Mississippi man

Published 5:54 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old Mississippi man last seen Monday afternoon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for Charles “Wankie” Tripplet of Shaw, Bolivar County, Mississippi.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, with low-cut black and grey hair, a long grey mustache, and brown eyes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He was last seen wearing a brown button-down shirt and light blue pants on Monday, September 19th, at about 12:30 P.M. He was last seen walking near US 61 and MS 448 in Bolivar County.

Family members say Charles “Wankie” Tripplet suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles “Wankie Tripplet, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at 662-843-5378

More News

Mississippi man arrested for abusing 911 calls — making false reports to police for months

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

Mississippi police arrest woman after she reportedly left scene of accident that killed motorcyclist

water

Mississippi city sued over crumbling water system

Print Article