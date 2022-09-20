Eight students injured in afternoon school bus wreck on Mississippi highway

Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Eight students were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after the bus they were riding in collided with a vehicle on the highway.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck involving a school bus on Highway 45 in Wayne County.

According to MHP reports, the wreck occurred at approximately 3 p.m.

A 2016 Wayne County school bus was driving south on Highway 45 when it collided with a 2005 Buick Century driven by Mechelle Howard, 56, of Tibbie, Alabama. Howard was also driving south on Highway 45 when both vehicles were turning left.

Eight students were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

