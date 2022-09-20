Mississippi police arrest woman after she reportedly left scene of accident that killed motorcyclist Published 6:07 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Mississippi police say a woman has been arrested after she reportedly left the scene of a fatal accident Sunday night.

On Monday, Gulfport Police arrested Dixie Tanner Sharp, 46, and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Highway 90 and 20th Avenue report seeing Sharp walk away from a white Lexus that was involved in the crash with a motorcycle.

Carlos Del La Cruz, the driver of the motorcycle, died at the scene from his injuries.

Sharp is currently being held at the Harrison County jail with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.