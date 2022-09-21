Man charged with beating victim in head with hammer

Published 9:45 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man is accused of assaulting another man by hitting him in the head with a hammer, police said Wednesday.

Southaven police say they responded to an assault report on Tuesday at a business on Goodman Road.

As officers arrived, they saw a man beating another man in the head with a hammer.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officer said the assailant fled the scene on foot and was found and arrested a short time later.

Police said the suspect, Randall Kyles, is charged with aggravated assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The victim was taken to the hospital, his condition was not reported.

More News

Court says Mississippi cop drove recklessly in striking pedestrian at high speed

Four charged with murder, attempted murder in death of Mississippi teen that involved chase, drive-by shooting

Police say Mississippi woman intentionally drove vehicle into chicken restaurant

Mississippi teen found shot to death in his bed, officials report

Print Article