Police say Mississippi woman intentionally drove vehicle into chicken restaurant

Published 9:52 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police say a Mississippi woman intentionally drove her vehicle into a chicken restaurant where she and her husband worked.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 3100 Hardy Street around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, it was learned that the female driver, intentionally drove her vehicle into the business, which is where her and her husband are employed.
There were no injuries during the incident.
The female, identified as Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody at the scene.
She has been charged with one count of felony malicious mischief and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

