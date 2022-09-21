Two-state manhunt ends with arrest of woman who reportedly shot toddler at Mississippi apartment complex Published 5:31 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022

A multi-state manhunt has ended with the arrest of a woman accused of shooting a 4-year-old at a Mississippi apartment complex.

Loretta Brown was captured near Livingston, Alabama, about 100 miles away from where she reportedly shot a toddler in the stomach at an apartment complex in Jones County Tuesday,

The toddler reportedly got caught in the crossfire when an argument between Brown and a man led to the shooting, officials said.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community.

The toddler was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital and then airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center.