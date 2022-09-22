Mississippi tax preparer sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns Published 4:31 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022

A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Orland Reed worked at a Gulfport tax return preparation business. Between 2012 and 2014, Reed prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false education credits, dependent information, federal income tax withholdings, and retirement contributions in an effort to generate larger refunds from the IRS than the clients were entitled to receive. At times, Reed also listed a different tax preparer even though he prepared the returns himself.

In addition to preparing false tax returns, on at least two occasions Reed misappropriated portions of his clients’ refunds that were sent by the IRS to the tax preparation business in the form of prepaid debit cards. Specifically, Reed withdrew some of the funds on the cards before delivering them to the clients.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel ordered Reed to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $69,185 in restitution to the United States.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Kevin Schneider of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris for the Southern District of Mississippi prosecuted the case.