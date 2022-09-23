Firefighters respond to explosion at Mississippi solar farm

Published 10:05 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Mississippi solar farm on Tuesday.

Officials from the Ruleville Fire Department issued a news release Friday about a fire at Sunflower Solar on U.S. 49.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20) Ruleville Fire officials responded to reports of a solar inverter explosion.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A solar inverter converts the direct current output of solar panels into a alternating current that can be fed into a commercial electrical grid or used by a local, off-grid electrical network.

Units arrived to find this inverter heavily involved with fire.

The decision was made between fire officials and solar farm officials to let the fire burn itself out. Units were on scene monitoring the situation for about 3 hours. No injuries were reported.

 

….

More News

Missing person alert issued for Mississippi man last heard from in July

Watch footage from drone sailing on 50-foot waves in middle of Hurricane Fiona

Sheriff: Colorado man arrested after failing to register as sex offender

Mississippi singer not only wows The Voice judges but gets to sing impromptu duet with John Legend

Print Article