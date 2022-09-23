Firefighters respond to explosion at Mississippi solar farm Published 10:05 am Friday, September 23, 2022

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Mississippi solar farm on Tuesday.

Officials from the Ruleville Fire Department issued a news release Friday about a fire at Sunflower Solar on U.S. 49.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20) Ruleville Fire officials responded to reports of a solar inverter explosion.

A solar inverter converts the direct current output of solar panels into a alternating current that can be fed into a commercial electrical grid or used by a local, off-grid electrical network.

Units arrived to find this inverter heavily involved with fire.

The decision was made between fire officials and solar farm officials to let the fire burn itself out. Units were on scene monitoring the situation for about 3 hours. No injuries were reported.

