Missing person alert issued for Mississippi man last heard from in July

Published 9:53 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A missing person alert has been issued for a Mississippi man last seen in July.

The Picayune Police Department issued the alert Thursday for 38-year-old Daryl Jenkins.

Jenkins is described as a white male, who is about 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130lbs.

Police say that Jenkins has not been seen or heard from since around 07-15-22.

Anyone with any information on Jenkins whereabouts please call the police central dispatch at 601-749-5478 or Crime Stoppers @ 877-787-5898.

