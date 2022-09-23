Mississippi mother and son charged in string of auto burglaries. Published 5:38 am Friday, September 23, 2022

A Mississippi teen was arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries.

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Oxford Police Department began getting multiple calls in the area of Thacker Rd for vehicles that had been broken into.

Investigators were able to locate a suspect shortly after and arrested Zander Wheeler, 18, of Oxford and charged him with three counts of auto burglary.

The following day Zander Wheeler’s mother, Mary Wheeler,41, of Oxford, was arrested for tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Zander Wheeler was given a $20,000 bond and Mary Wheeler was given a $10,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.