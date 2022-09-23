Police issue arrest warrant for Mississippi man in armed robbery

Published 6:00 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a firearm and other property during an armed robbery.
The Starkville Police Department has an active armed robbery warrant for Tavion Pegues, 27, of Starkville.
Pegues is accused of stealing a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street mid-morning Friday, September 16, 2022.
“We encourage Mr. Pegues to turn himself in,” SPD wrote in a news release.
If you have any information, please contact SPD at 662-323-4131, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or through our anonymous tip system on our website. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

