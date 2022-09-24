Mississippi man arrested after witnesses see man drag dog on leash tied to his truck Published 5:38 am Saturday, September 24, 2022

A Mississippi man has been arrested for animal cruelty after witnesses reported seeing him drag a dog from a leash tied to his truck.

The website Dark Horse Press reports that Crystal Springs Police have arrested Daniel Berthelette in connection with an incident that happened on Sept. 14.

Witnesses report seeing the dog being dragged behind a truck driven by Berthelette. When witnesses stopped the truck, Berthelette reportedly got out of the truck, looked at the dog, got back inside his truck and continued to drive.

Berthelette then reportedly tried to dispose of the dog in a dumpster that is only allowed to be used by city workers.

Crystal Springs police said that based on the information they gained, they verified the vehicle description and owner, issued a warrant, and arrested Berthelette. He bonded out of jail after the arrest.