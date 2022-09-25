‘I am glad I did not give up hope’ Mississippi high school teacher become US citizen after being in country for two decades Published 6:49 am Sunday, September 25, 2022

After living in the United States for nearly two decades, one Mississippi high school teacher said becoming a US citizen is a dream come true.

Oxford High School Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th.

Since moving to the U.S. in2003 at the request of his father Dr. George Dor, the Chair and Professor of Ethnomusicology at The University of Mississippi, Dr. Mozart Dor has made an astounding mark.

Along with teaching at Oxford High, he is co-founder of Oasis School of Ministry (OSM) in Oxford, where he is the current lead pastor; and he maintains the assignment as an instructor for the Mississippi District Assemblies of God School of Ministry. The teacher of over 25 years also serves on staff as an adjunct professor of Applied Theology, World Missions, and General Education at SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary in El Dorado Hills, California.

Dr. Dor holds a professional accounting degree from the Association of Charted Certified Accountants, United Kingdom, and two undergraduate accounting degrees from Ho Technical University in Ghana and from the University of Mississippi.

“It was a dream come true and a privilege to study accounting at The University of Mississippi — one of the best accounting colleges in America,” he proudly explained.

He also received his Bachelors degree in Theology from Christian Life School of Theology in Columbus, Georgia, and his Masters degree in Divinity and Doctorate in Philosophy, at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, Cordova, Tennessee.

Eight years following the completion of his doctorate, Dr. Dor embarked upon the journey of earning a Master of Arts in Teaching from Delta State University and completed the program in December 2021, Summa Cum Laude.

When not teaching, preaching, or writing, the dedicated husband and father enjoys playing competitive tennis and has represented the city of Oxford and the State of Mississippi in the United States Tennis Association Championships at 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, and 5.5 combo levels.

Dor explained the long, emotional process of finally obtaining citizenship and said that although desired by many, only a few immigrants can attain American citizenship. He described the process as challenging, frightening, demoralizing, and expensive.

“I am humbled to finally be a citizen of The United States of America, the land of the free, and even more to contribute to its growth and progress. It takes faith, courage, resilience, determination, and hard work to accomplish such a goal, and having gone through the process for two decades, I am so glad I did not give up hope.”