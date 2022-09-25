Mississippi officials: At least four people killed in head-on-collision late Saturday night

Published 6:55 am Sunday, September 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A major head-on collision in Warren County has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to law enforcement and emergency responders.

The Warren County Sheriff’s office has reported that at least four people were killed in a head-on collision late Saturday night on Highway 61 North at the Warren County-Issaquena County line.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene, and the situation was still developing.

More information will be reported when officials release details.

