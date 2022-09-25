Police seek help to ID body found along Interstate highway Published 4:18 pm Sunday, September 25, 2022

Mississippi criminal investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify a body found along the side of an Interstate highway.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the body was of a Black male approximately 15 to 25 years old and approximately 5-foot, 9 inches tall. The body was wearing an American Fighter shirt and red and white striped pants along with red Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

MBI agents ask anyone with possible information about the identity of the man is asked to call (601) 582-3529 and select Option 1.