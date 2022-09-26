Shooting that involved Mississippi Capitol Police under investigation Published 7:00 am Monday, September 26, 2022

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mississippi’s capital city Sunday evening.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting involved the Capitol Police in Jackson.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 P.M. Sunday near East Mayes Street in Jackson.

The MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.